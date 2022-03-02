PM chairs high-level meeting on Ukraine crisis
Modi has held a series of meetings since Sunday to spearhead Indias efforts to safely bring back its nationals, asserting that this is his governments top priority.Earlier in the day, the Indian embassy in Ukraine asked all Indian nationals to leave Kharkiv immediately to safe zones or further westwards.The external affairs ministry has assured that every Indian citizen will be brought back from Ukraine.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Wednesday night on the Ukraine crisis as India stepped up its efforts to evacuate its citizens, mostly students, from the country under attack from Russia. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Cabinet colleague Piyush Goyal besides senior officials attended the meeting. Modi has held a series of meetings since Sunday to spearhead India's efforts to safely bring back its nationals, asserting that this is his government's top priority.
Earlier in the day, the Indian embassy in Ukraine asked all Indian nationals to leave Kharkiv immediately to safe zones or further westwards.
The external affairs ministry has assured that every Indian citizen will be brought back from Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- S Jaishankar
- Indian
- Cabinet
- Ukraine
- Russia
- Piyush Goyal
- Kharkiv
- Modi
- India
ALSO READ
NATO to consider new troops on southeastern flank amid Russian threat
Sliver of hope: Kremlin sees a diplomatic path on Ukraine
FOREX-Ukraine tensions, Fed hike talk drag on euro
Japan minister: Sanctions are among possible steps if Russia invades Ukraine
US warns Russia of 'severe consequences' if it invades Ukraine