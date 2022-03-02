Spanish prosecutor drops fraud case against former King Juan Carlos

The Spanish national prosecutor's office has dropped an investigation into alleged fraud in former King Juan Carlos's business dealings after failing to find sufficient evidence of criminal activity, it said on Wednesday.

The prosecutor's office, which opened the investigation in November 2020 after a critical report by the anti money-laundering agency, also said Juan Carlos had paid around 5.1 million euros ($5.67 million) in back taxes. ($1 = 0.8994 euros)

