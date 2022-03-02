Left Menu

Eastern Army Commander discusses security situation with Assam CM

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Command Lt Gen RP Kalita on Wednesday interacted with Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at Chief Minister Office (CMO) and discussed the security situation in the state and Civil-military bonhomie.

"IndianArmy #LtGenRPKalita #ArmyCdrEC interacted with Himanta Biswa Sarma, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Assam at Chief Minister Office and discussed security situation in the state and Civil-military bonhomie. @adgpi @SpokespersonMoD @ProAssam@CMOfficeAssam," Eastern Command, Indian Army tweeted from its official account. (ANI)

