Russia expects to discuss ceasefire with Ukraine at talks on Thursday -Russian agencies

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-03-2022 22:26 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 22:26 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia expects Ukrainian officials to arrive in Belarus for the next round of peace talks on Thursday morning, when a ceasefire is set to be discussed, Russian news agencies cited Moscow's negotiator Vladimir Medinsky as saying on Wednesday.

The Russian army is providing a security corridor for the Ukrainian delegation, TASS cited Medinsky as saying.

