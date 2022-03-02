Left Menu

U.N. General Assembly votes overwhelmingly to deplore Russian invasion of Ukraine

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-03-2022 22:32 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 22:32 IST
The United Nations General Assembly adopted on Wednesday a resolution rebuking the Russian invasion of Ukraine and calling Moscow to immediately withdraw all forces from Ukraine, a move that aimed to politically isolate Russia.

The resolution, which won support from 141 of the 193-member body, came at the end of a rare emergency session of General Assembly called by the Security Council and as Russian forces pounded Ukraine's cities with air strikes and bombardments, forcing hundreds of thousands of people to flee.

