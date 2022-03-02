Left Menu

Vyapam case: CBI court in Gwalior sentences six convicts to five years in jail

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2022 22:37 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 22:37 IST
Vyapam case: CBI court in Gwalior sentences six convicts to five years in jail
  • Country:
  • India

A special CBI court has sentenced six convicts, including impersonators, candidates and middlemen, to five years in jail in connection with the Vyapam case.

The special judge for Vyapam cases in Gwalior sentenced Pervez Khan alias Pervez Alam and Pradeep Upadhyay (impersonators), Rajesh Baghel and Awadhesh Kumar (candidates) and Hari Narain Singh and Ved Ratan Singh (middlemen) to five years of rigorous imprisonment.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 3,700 each on the convicts in the case related to the Pre Medical Test-2010 (PMT-2010) conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board, popularly known as Vyapam.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered the case in December, 2015 and taken over the the probe.

Upadhyay and Khan appeared in place of original candidates Kumar and Baghel respectively in the PMT examination held on June 20, 2010 in Guna and were caught by the invigilators.

The CBI probe revealed that Baghel and Kumar applied for PMT-2010 in the offline mode through middleman Hari Narain Singh, giving a common address to facilitate the delivery of the test admit card (TAC).

The CBI traced Khan and arrested him in February 2017.

He was examined and his specimen signature, handwriting and thumb impression as well as the specimen signature, handwriting and thumb impression of Upadhyay were obtained and sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) for an expert opinion.

It was found that candidates Baghel and Kumar did not appear in the examination, rather the handwriting and thumb impression of the impersonators were found on the answer-sheets.

During investigation, Hari Narain Singh and Ved Ratan Singh (both middlemen) were also examined.

After the conclusion of the investigation, a supplementary chargesheet was filed in August, 2017, after which the trial court found the accused guilty and convicted them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japan
2
Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex' and more

Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists p...

 Global
3
Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022