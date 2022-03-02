Russia to retaliate for diplomats' expulsion from Bulgaria - TASS
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-03-2022 22:38 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 22:38 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russia will respond in kind to the expulsion of two of its diplomats from Bulgaria, TASS cited the Russian embassy in Sofia as saying on Wednesday.
Bulgaria has given two Russian diplomats 48 hours to leave the country over accusations of spying, Foreign Minister Teodora Genchovska said earlier on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NATO to consider new troops on southeastern flank amid Russian threat
Japan minister: Sanctions are among possible steps if Russia invades Ukraine
US warns Russia of 'severe consequences' if it invades Ukraine
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia markets slip, investors mull potential impact of Russia invading Ukraine
WRAPUP 9-Ukraine president calls for 'day of unity' for Feb. 16, day some believe Russia could invade