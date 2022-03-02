UN General Assembly adopts resolution that strongly deplored Russia's aggression against Ukraine

The 193-member UN General Assembly on Wednesday adopted a resolution that strongly deplored Russia's aggression against Ukraine, days after a similar resolution was vetoed by Russia in the Security Council on the escalating crisis between Moscow and Kyiv.

The General Assembly on Wednesday voted to reaffirm its commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders and ''deplores in the strongest terms" Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

Nearly 100 UN Member States co-sponsored the resolution titled 'Aggression Against Ukraine', including Afghanistan, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Kuwait, Singapore, Turkey, Ukraine, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The resolution was adopted with 141 votes in favour, five Member States voting against and 35 abstentions. The General Assembly broke into an applause as the resolution was adopted.

The UNGA resolution was similar to the one circulated in the 15-nation Security Council last Friday.

The UNSC resolution, which received 11 votes in favour and three abstentions, was blocked after permanent member Russia exercised its veto. Following the failure of the Council to adopt the resolution, the Security Council voted on Sunday again to convene a rare ''emergency special session" of the 193-member General Assembly on the crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)