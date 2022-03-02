Left Menu

UN General Assembly adopts resolution that strongly deplored Russia's aggression against Ukraine

The General Assembly broke into an applause as the resolution was adopted.The UNGA resolution was similar to the one circulated in the 15-nation Security Council last Friday.The UNSC resolution, which received 11 votes in favour and three abstentions, was blocked after permanent member Russia exercised its veto.

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 02-03-2022 22:42 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 22:41 IST
UN General Assembly adopts resolution that strongly deplored Russia's aggression against Ukraine
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The 193-member UN General Assembly on Wednesday adopted a resolution that strongly deplored Russia's aggression against Ukraine, days after a similar resolution was vetoed by Russia in the Security Council on the escalating crisis between Moscow and Kyiv.

The General Assembly on Wednesday voted to reaffirm its commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders and ''deplores in the strongest terms" Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

Nearly 100 UN Member States co-sponsored the resolution titled 'Aggression Against Ukraine', including Afghanistan, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Kuwait, Singapore, Turkey, Ukraine, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The resolution was adopted with 141 votes in favour, five Member States voting against and 35 abstentions. The General Assembly broke into an applause as the resolution was adopted.

The UNGA resolution was similar to the one circulated in the 15-nation Security Council last Friday.

The UNSC resolution, which received 11 votes in favour and three abstentions, was blocked after permanent member Russia exercised its veto. Following the failure of the Council to adopt the resolution, the Security Council voted on Sunday again to convene a rare ''emergency special session" of the 193-member General Assembly on the crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japan
2
Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex' and more

Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists p...

 Global
3
Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022