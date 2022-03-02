Alfa Bank Ukraine says it will transfer shares owned by sanctioned Russians

Alfa Bank Ukraine said on Wednesday it would transfer shares owned by individuals hit by international sanctions linked to Russia's invasion into other ownership.

Billionaires Mikhail Fridman and Petr Aven, who own stakes of around 33% and 12% respectively in Alfa Bank Ukraine, are among the prominent Russians hit with international sanctions this week.

The bank said negotiations were underway with large Polish and Ukrainian companies and private investors about transferring the shares, without giving further details.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)