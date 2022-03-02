Putin spoke by phone with India's Modi -TASS cites Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday and discussed the evacuation of Indian citizens from Ukraine, TASS news agency quoted the Kremlin as saying.
India joined China and the United Arab Emirates last week in abstaining on a draft U.N. Security Council resolution, vetoed by Russia, that would have deplored its actions in Ukraine.
