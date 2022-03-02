Left Menu

Pune: Four die of suffocation inside septic tank

The latter brought in two more people for the work, said senior inspector Rajendra Mokashi of Loni Kalbhor police station.They found that there was a problem with the septic tank on Wednesday.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 02-03-2022 22:52 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 22:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Four persons including three workers died inside a septic tank at Loni Kalbhor near here on Wednesday morning, police said. Three of them were workers repairing the drainage system of a residential building in Kadam Wak Wasti area. ''The building owner had given the contract to repair the drainage system to one of the victims. The latter brought in two more people for the work,'' said senior inspector Rajendra Mokashi of Loni Kalbhor police station.

They found that there was a problem with the septic tank on Wednesday. But as the trio climbed down into the tank around 11.30 am, they passed out, apparently due to suffocation. When alarm was raised, a tenant living in the building tried to rescue them, but he fell down in the tank and got suffocated.

''Other people and police personnel pulled out the tenant who was unconscious and rushed him to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. The remaining three could not be rescued until fire brigade personnel arrived. By the time they were brought out, all three were dead,'' inspector Mokashi said. As per the fire brigade officials, certain precautions such as using oxygen cylinders and masks need to be taken while entering into a septic tank, he said.

''Fire brigade officials, before descending into the tank to retrieve the victims, wore oxygen masks,'' the inspector pointed out. A case under IPC section 304-A (causing death by negligence) was being registered against the building's owner and probe is on, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

