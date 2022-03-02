Left Menu

Two motorcycle-borne men loot Rs 1 lakh in Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 02-03-2022 23:01 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 23:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two motorcycle-borne robbers looted Rs one lakh cash from a 34-year-old man in Kalamna area of Nagpur city in broad daylight on Wednesday. Preetam Dhanwate was carrying money he had withdrawn from a bank in Wardhaman Nagar when the theft took place near Punapur bridge, a police official said.

The accused managed to flee and efforts were on to nab them, the Kalamna police station official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

