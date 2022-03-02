Two motorcycle-borne men loot Rs 1 lakh in Nagpur

Two motorcycle-borne robbers looted Rs one lakh cash from a 34-year-old man in Kalamna area of Nagpur city in broad daylight on Wednesday. Preetam Dhanwate was carrying money he had withdrawn from a bank in Wardhaman Nagar when the theft took place near Punapur bridge, a police official said.

The accused managed to flee and efforts were on to nab them, the Kalamna police station official said.

