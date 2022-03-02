Beef seized

Pachpaoli Police in the city on Wednesday raided six mutton shops in Chirag Ali Chowk area and seized 140 kg of beef which was being sold illegally, an official said.

Cases were registered against the shop owners under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act, and probe was on, he added.

The slaughter of `progeny of cow' including bulls, bullocks, ox and oxens for meat is banned in Maharashtra. PTI COR KRK KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)