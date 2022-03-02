Left Menu

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 02-03-2022 23:06 IST
Beef seized
  • India

Pachpaoli Police in the city on Wednesday raided six mutton shops in Chirag Ali Chowk area and seized 140 kg of beef which was being sold illegally, an official said.

Cases were registered against the shop owners under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act, and probe was on, he added.

The slaughter of `progeny of cow' including bulls, bullocks, ox and oxens for meat is banned in Maharashtra. PTI COR KRK KRK KRK

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

