Beef seized
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 02-03-2022 23:06 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 23:06 IST
- Country:
- India
Pachpaoli Police in the city on Wednesday raided six mutton shops in Chirag Ali Chowk area and seized 140 kg of beef which was being sold illegally, an official said.
Cases were registered against the shop owners under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act, and probe was on, he added.
The slaughter of `progeny of cow' including bulls, bullocks, ox and oxens for meat is banned in Maharashtra. PTI COR KRK KRK KRK
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Central agencies being misused with aim of toppling Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra: Sena MP Sanjay Raut
Pawan Shah slams unbeaten 165 on debut, take Maharashtra to 278/5
Bird flu scare in Maharashtra, 100 chickens found dead in Thane's poultry farm
Maharashtra minister meets Culture Minister, seeks classical language status for Marathi
Maharashtra Sports Commissioner seeks action against Hangargekar for age fraud