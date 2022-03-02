EU to include crypto currencies in Russia sanctions -Le Maire

The European Union will include crypto currencies in its sanctions against Russia aimed at making Moscow's aggression against Ukraine as costly as possible, French Finance Minister Bruno le Maire said.

He told a news conference after a meeting of EU finance ministers that the sanctions against Russia were very effective and have disorganized the Russian financial system and paralyzed the Russian central bank's ability to protect the rouble.

