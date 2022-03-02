Left Menu

Russia's Putin and Israel's Bennett discuss Ukraine by phone, says Kremlin

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-03-2022 23:15 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 23:15 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett discussed on Wednesday Moscow's military operation in Ukraine in a phone call initiated by the Israeli side, the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin told Bennett that taking into account Moscow's security interests was among the key conditions for settling the conflict, the Kremlin said, adding the two leaders agreed to continue personal contacts.

