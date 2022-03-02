Russia's Putin and Israel's Bennett discuss Ukraine by phone, says Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett discussed on Wednesday Moscow's military operation in Ukraine in a phone call initiated by the Israeli side, the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin told Bennett that taking into account Moscow's security interests was among the key conditions for settling the conflict, the Kremlin said, adding the two leaders agreed to continue personal contacts.

