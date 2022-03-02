Russia's Putin and Israel's Bennett discuss Ukraine by phone, says Kremlin
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-03-2022 23:15 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 23:15 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett discussed on Wednesday Moscow's military operation in Ukraine in a phone call initiated by the Israeli side, the Kremlin said in a statement.
Putin told Bennett that taking into account Moscow's security interests was among the key conditions for settling the conflict, the Kremlin said, adding the two leaders agreed to continue personal contacts.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Moscow
- Naftali Bennett
- Ukraine
- Israeli
- Kremlin
- Putin
- Russian
- Vladimir Putin
- Bennett
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sliver of hope: Kremlin sees a diplomatic path on Ukraine
US Navy eyes Israeli robot boats as Bennett visits Bahrain, official says
Russia's parliament asks Putin to recognise breakaway east Ukrainian regions
We have increased forces inside embassy to ensure safety of Israeli, Jewish living in Ukraine: Envoy Naor Gilon
Russia's parliament asks Putin to recognise breakaway east Ukrainian regions