Over 7,000 Russian troops killed since start of invasion -Ukrainian official

Over 7,000 Russian servicemen have been killed since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, while hundreds have been taken prisoner including senior officers, a military adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday.

A Russian army commander was taken to Belarus after being severely wounded, adviser Oleksiy Arestovich said in a televised briefing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)