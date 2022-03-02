Left Menu

Over 7,000 Russian troops killed since start of invasion -Ukrainian official

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 02-03-2022 23:20 IST
Over 7,000 Russian servicemen have been killed since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, while hundreds have been taken prisoner including senior officers, a military adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday.

A Russian army commander was taken to Belarus after being severely wounded, adviser Oleksiy Arestovich said in a televised briefing.

