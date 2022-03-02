Three killed, 24 injured in Pak blast

A bomb exploded near a police van in Pakistan's Balochistan province on Wednesday, killing three people, including a senior police officer, and injuring 24 others, officials said.

The explosion took place in Quetta’s Fatima Jinnah Road and as per the intelligence 2 to 2.5 kilograms of explosives was used in the blast.

Deputy Inspector General, Operations Fida Hussain told the media that a police mobile from the City police station was in the area around 7 pm when the loud explosion took place.

“We don’t know how the explosion was caused but the blast caused a lot of damage killing three people and at least two dozen people including police officials have been injured and rushed to hospital,” he said.

In the incident a senior police officer of Deputy Superintendent rank, who was in the van, was also killed. Quetta Civil Hospital Spokesperson Dr Waseem Baig said that the injured were being transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo, in a statement, strongly condemned the incident. He also directed hospitals to impose an emergency and for all doctors and paramedical staff to ensure their presence.

''Cowardly terrorists targeted innocent citizens in a terrorist attack,'' he said.

''Efforts are being made to disrupt peace in Quetta and the province under a planned and well-thought-out conspiracy,'' Bizenjo added.

The restive Balochistan province has seen an increase in terror attacks and violence this year with more attacks on security forces.

In late January, ten soldiers were killed after terrorists had attacked a security forces' checkpost in Balochistan's Kech district.

Then on February 2, terrorists had attempted to enter security forces' camps in two separate incidents but timely response from security forces had repulsed both the attacks and 20 terrorists were killed in subsequent clearance operation.

