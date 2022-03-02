U.S. Senate committee to hold hearings on Biden's Supreme Court pick beginning March 21
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-03-2022 23:21 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 23:21 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee will hold hearings on President Joe Biden's Supreme Court nominee beginning March 21, according to a statement from committee chair Senator Dick Durbin on Wednesday.
The hearings will run until March 24, and include testimony from the American Bar Association.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Supreme Court
- Dick Durbin
- Biden
- American
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Manchin would not back Supreme Court confirmation right before 2024 election
ANALYSIS-Sarah Palin defamation case a long shot for U.S. Supreme Court -experts
News agency loses landmark privacy case at UK Supreme Court
Biden has started interviews for Supreme Court pick - source
US Supreme Court to hear Biden argument to end Trump-era 'remain in Mexico policy'