UNEA calls for legally binding treaty to tackle plastic pollution

In a significant step, parties to the United Nations Environment Assembly on Wednesday signed a mandate calling for a legally binding treaty addressing the full life cycle of plastic, from production to disposal.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, who reached Nairobi earlier in the day to represent India for the special session to be held on Thursday, announced on Twitter that 175 nations party to UNEA endorsed a resolution to beat plastic pollution and forge an international legally binding agreement by 2024.

"HISTORIC STEP at UNEA 5.2. 175 nations endorse a resolution to #BeatPlasticPollution and forge an international legally binding agreement by 2024. Under the leadership of our PM Shri @NarendraModi ji, India has already taken resolute steps to address plastic pollution.

"India has embarked on the journey to end plastic pollution by taking sound and effective measures through EPR on plastic packaging as well as putting a ban on single-use plastic items having low utility and high littering potential," he said.

The fifth session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEP) commenced at Nairobi on Monday with India submitting its national statement on Tuesday.

In a statement, the UNEA said the mandate will inform the text of the treaty itself, which an International Negotiating Committee (INC) will be tasked with drafting and ratifying over the next two years.

The UNEA will conclude on March 4 with a special session of the Environment Assembly to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP@50) on March 3 and March 4 under the leadership of the Presidency and the Bureau of the sixth session of the Environment Assembly.

"A Global Plastics Treaty adhering to the blueprint laid out in today's mandate would join the Montreal Protocol and the Paris Climate Agreement as one of the most significant international environmental laws in world history," UNEA statement said.

It said that the resolution itself was the result of a two week long lengthy negotiation process between the Committee of Permanent Representatives (CPR) comprising delegations from 124 nations.

The main aim of the negotiations was to reach a unanimous agreement on the formation of an international legally binding instrument to end plastic pollution in the environment, the UNEA said, adding that the treaty will tackle the whole lifecycle of plastic -- not just post-consumer waste.

"This is a critical shift in international policymakers' approach to the crisis, which previously focused on plastic as a marine litter issue. Perhaps most significantly, the mandate recommends measures to tackle plastic production, which as of now is slated to almost quadruple by 2050, and take up 10-13 per cent of the global carbon budget, endangering our climate.

"In this watershed moment, governments are finally acknowledging that cleaning up plastic waste is not enough- it is time to turn off the tap," it said.

It said the mandate also recommends addressing the toxic burden of plastic, following a cascade of studies uncovering the terrifying impacts that plastic has on our ecosystems (plastic has been found in our air, agricultural lands, and drinking water, at the bottom of the ocean and the top of Mount Everest).

Commenting on its impact in India, environmental lawyer Ritwick Dutta of LIFE said the formation of a treaty on plastics will provide a significant and positive impetus to India's war on single-use plastics.

"It is also in keeping with India's 2019 draft resolution to UNEA. India is also among the very few countries to have dedicated plastic waste management and extended producers' responsibility legislations," he said.

