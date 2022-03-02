Ukraine asks Bank for International Settlements to exclude Russia's central bank
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 02-03-2022 23:36 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 23:36 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian central bank governor Kyrylo Shevchenko on Wednesday called on the Bank for International Settlements, the umbrella body for central banks worldwide, to terminate the membership of Russia's central bank (CBRF).
"Excluding the CBRF and imposing sanctions against the Russian Federation by all international financial institutions is an important step in response to Russian aggression," he said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukrainian
- Russia
- Russian Federation
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
"We fear no one:" Ukrainians raise flags to defy Russia invasion fear
"We fear no one:" Ukrainians raise flags to defy Russia invasion fear
Ukrainian security official suspects Russia behind cyber attacks on military and banks
Far from Russian border, western Ukrainian city offers safe haven
'Prepared for the worst': Polish PM braces for Ukrainian refugees