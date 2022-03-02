Ukraine asks Bank for International Settlements to exclude Russia's central bank

Ukrainian central bank governor Kyrylo Shevchenko on Wednesday called on the Bank for International Settlements, the umbrella body for central banks worldwide, to terminate the membership of Russia's central bank (CBRF).

"Excluding the CBRF and imposing sanctions against the Russian Federation by all international financial institutions is an important step in response to Russian aggression," he said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)