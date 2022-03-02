Left Menu

Ex-MP's guests & driver were not abducted, they were taken into custody: Delhi Police

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2022 23:49 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 23:49 IST
Three guests of former MP AP Jithender Reddy and his driver were not abducted but were taken into custody by the Telangana Police in connection with an attempt to murder case, officials said on Wednesday. According to the Delhi Police, a case of kidnapping was filed after they received a complaint that three people staying at Reddy's flat in the South Avenue area here and his driver were abducted by some unidentified people.

A senior police officer said the four were not abducted but were taken into custody by the Telangana Police in connection with an attempt to murder case filed in the southern state.

