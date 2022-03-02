Left Menu

Ukraine and Russia send mixed messages over plan for peace talks

Russian negotiators expect Ukrainian officials to arrive in Belarus to kick off the next round of peace talks on Thursday morning, Russian news agencies reported, but a Ukrainian presidential aide appeared to cast doubt on this plan. As Russian forces laid siege to major Ukrainian cities, Moscow's negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said on Wednesday the Ukrainian delegation to negotiations would be given a security corridor, according to Russian agency TASS.

Reuters | Updated: 02-03-2022 23:51 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 23:51 IST
Ukraine and Russia send mixed messages over plan for peace talks

Russian negotiators expect Ukrainian officials to arrive in Belarus to kick off the next round of peace talks on Thursday morning, Russian news agencies reported, but a Ukrainian presidential aide appeared to cast doubt on this plan.

As Russian forces laid siege to major Ukrainian cities, Moscow's negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said on Wednesday the Ukrainian delegation to negotiations would be given a security corridor, according to Russian agency TASS. Meanwhile Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak suggested the exact timing of talks had not yet been determined.

"It is doubtful that without the presence of the other (Ukrainian) side at the negotiating table, negotiations can really take place. So just wait for the real start of the dialogue," he said on Twitter. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has previously said Russia must stop bombing if it wants to negotiate.

After nearly a week, Russia has yet to achieve its aim of overthrowing Ukraine's government, but has, according to the Ukrainian emergency service, killed more than 2,000 civilians and destroyed hospitals, kindergartens and homes. Moscow denies targeting civilians and says it aims to disarm Ukraine, a country of over 40 million people, in a "special military operation".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
2
New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

 United States
3
U.S. expected to announce ban on Russian flights from American airspace - sources

U.S. expected to announce ban on Russian flights from American airspace - so...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Gilead's HIV drug on glass vial concerns; Pfizer's bacterial infection vaccine fails main goal in study and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Gilead's HIV drug on glass...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022