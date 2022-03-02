Left Menu

Mumbai police commissioner seeks suggestions from people

Newly-appointed Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey on Wednesday took to social media to invite suggestions for improving the police forces functioning. Pandey took over as the citys top cop on February 28. Pandey said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-03-2022 23:53 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 23:53 IST
Newly-appointed Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey on Wednesday took to social media to invite suggestions for improving the police force's functioning. Pandey took over as the city's top cop on February 28. In a post in Marathi on his personal Facebook page, he said he has served in Mumbai for about thirty years in various capacities, and formed an emotional bond with the city and its people.

Even smallest of suggestions can effect great changes, the commissioner said, appealing the city's residents to send in suggestions on mobile number 9869702747. Pandey said.

