U.S. imposing additional sanctions on Russia, Belarus
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-03-2022 00:01 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 00:01 IST
The United States is imposing additional sanctions on Russia and Belarus in response to President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, the White House said on Wednesday.
"The United States will take actions to hold Belarus accountable for enabling Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, weaken the Russian defense sector and its military power for years to come, target Russia’s most important sources of wealth, and ban Russian airlines from U.S. airspace," the White House said.
