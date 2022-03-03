Left Menu

LG condemns killing of panchayat member by terrorists in south Kashmir

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 03-03-2022 00:23 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 00:19 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha strongly condemned the brutal killing of independent panchayat member Mohammad Yaqub Dar by terrorists in south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday.

Dar was shot at and critically injured by the ultras at his residence in the Srandoo area of Kulgam, officials said, adding that the panchayat member was shifted to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

''I strongly condemn the brutal killing of Panch, Mohammad Yaqoob Dar by terrorists,'' Sinha said in a tweet.

He described the killing as an act of cowardice and said the perpetrators of the heinous terror attack will be brought to justice very soon.

''My deepest condolences to bereaved family in this hour of grief,'' the LG said.

