NCPCR felicitates collectors of 20 districts for work against drug use, illicit trafficking

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights on Wednesday felicitated collectors of districts like Chandigarh, Daman, Shimla, Udupi, Shillong and others for their contribution in prevention of drugs and substance abuse among children and illicit trafficking.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) in collaboration with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted a national review-cum-consultation on ‘Roll out of Joint Action Plan’ in states.

The Joint Action Plan (JAP) was prepared by NCPCR and NCB, and released on February 9, 2021. In the first phase, the plan was rolled out in 272 vulnerable districts identified by NCB and the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

NCPCR has started monitoring the implementation of the plan from April, 2021 and district-wise review meeting was held virtually in July-August, 2021.

Satya Narayan Pradhan, DG, Narcotics Control Bureau, in his inaugural address, mentioned about some of the special initiatives of NCB like running an online e-pledge through mygov.in to spread awareness against drugs, especially among the youth of the nation.

Till date, more than 14 lakh people have taken this virtual pledge against drugs.

“We believe that till 15th August, 2022, that is, the 75th anniversary of India's independence, at least 75 lakh people would have taken the e-pledge. I request all the participants to take this e-pledge and also make others aware of the same,” he said.

The NCB along with NCPCR, through social media platforms, has also undertaken the task of streaming celebrity video messages on JAP - 'Ek Yudh Nashe ke Virudh'.

Priyank Kanoongo, chairperson, NCPCR said Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself took keen interest on the issues of children and personally monitored the programmes and activities meant for children.

“This Joint Action Plan is a policy document prepared on various laws, regulations, policies and programmes that are already in place. It is an initiative to prepare a convergent platform for action at various levels starting from school, district to state wherein actions are indicated for various departments and authorities to implement,” he said.

PTI ASG SRY

