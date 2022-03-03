Powerful explosion heard near central Kyiv rail station, says interior ministry adviser
A powerful explosion was heard near the central rail station of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Wednesday, said interior ministry adviser Anton Herashchenko in an online post.
A Reuters witness in Kyiv reported hearing a huge blast that made the earth shake.
