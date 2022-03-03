France's Macron: Russia's Putin alone chose war in Ukraine
French President Emmanuel Macron hailed the courage of Ukrainians faced with a war that he said on Wednesday was the doing of Russian President Vladimir Putin alone.
"The days ahead are likely to be increasingly difficult," Macron said in a televised national address.
