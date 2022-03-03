Left Menu

2 held for preparing faking RT-PCR reports in Delhi: Police

It helped the team in identifying the cheats and with the help of technical surveillance, the location of the accused persons was traced.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2022 00:50 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 00:50 IST
2 held for preparing faking RT-PCR reports in Delhi: Police
Two men were arrested for allegedly preparing fake RT-PCR reports in the name of a laboratory in south Delhi through fraudulent means, police said on Wednesday.

The accused were identified as Aamir Ansari (32) and Mohammad Anas (25), they added.

The arrests were made based on a complaint from a man who runs a diagnostic laboratory where RT-PCR tests are also conducted, police said.

The complainant alleged that they received an RT-PCR report and after verification, it was found that it was not generated from their laboratory.

He also alleged that false RT-PCR reports were being prepared in the name of their laboratory by unidentified people.

On the basis of the complainant's statement, a case was registered, a senior police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said during the course of the probe, police gathered all the relevant information of the laboratory. The QR codes and website domains of the laboratory were also found to be prepared fraudulently.

''A police team analysed the technical details and started the investigation through technical surveillance. It helped the team in identifying the cheats and with the help of technical surveillance, the location of the accused persons was traced. A trap was laid around the location and finally, one suspect was nabbed,'' the officer said.

The accused, Ansari, tried to mislead the police team by stating wrong facts but on consistent questioning, broke down and confessed to his involvement.

''During interrogation, Ansari told police that he, along with his accomplice named Mohammad Anas, used to procure fake RT-PCR test reports and provide them in favour of a customer as positive or negative by charging Rs 1,000,'' the officer said.

Anas was also apprehended on the instance of Ansari, she added.

A computer and two mobile phones allegedly used in the commission of the crime were seized from their possession, police said.

