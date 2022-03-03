France's Macron says Europe needs new defence strategy
French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday said Russia's invasion of Ukraine underlined the need for Europe's defence strategy to go into a new phase.
Macron said France was stepping up its investments in the defence sector but gave no further details.
