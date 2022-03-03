Left Menu

Man lures girl for car ride, rapes in vehicle: Police

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 03-03-2022 00:57 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 00:57 IST
A man allegedly lured a 16-year-old girl of his village under the Farrukhnagar police station area on the pretext of giving her a ride in his car and raped her in the vehicle, police said on Wednesday.

Accused Sanjay alias Chhota called out the girl sleeping in her room from the window and took her away in his car and dropped her before a school gate in the village, police said.

The fact that the girl had gone missing was reported to the police by her mother following which a police team launched a search for her and recovered her from near the school gate, Additional SHO Vikas Kumar of Farrkhnagar police station said.

This incident happened on late Tuesday night, he said, adding the girl was subsequently sent for medical examination and a case of rape under IPC and POCSO Act provisions was registered after the offence was medically confirmed.

The police are trying to nab the accused, he said.

