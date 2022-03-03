Left Menu

Ukraine's delegation has left for second round of talks with Russia, official says

As Russian forces laid siege to major Ukrainian cities on the seventh day of the invasion, Podolyak said he could not confirm the delegation's route for security reasons. After nearly a week, Russia has yet to achieve its aim of overthrowing Ukraine's government, but has, according to the Ukrainian emergency service, killed more than 2,000 civilians and destroyed hospitals, kindergartens and homes.

Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2022 01:07 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 01:07 IST
Ukraine's delegation has left for second round of talks with Russia, official says

A Ukrainian delegation has departed for a second round of talks with Russia, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak told Reuters on Wednesday.

Earlier Russian news agencies reported that Russia's negotiators expect Ukrainian officials to arrive in Belarus to kick off the next round of peace negotiations on Thursday morning. As Russian forces laid siege to major Ukrainian cities on the seventh day of the invasion, Podolyak said he could not confirm the delegation's route for security reasons.

After nearly a week, Russia has yet to achieve its aim of overthrowing Ukraine's government, but has, according to the Ukrainian emergency service, killed more than 2,000 civilians and destroyed hospitals, kindergartens and homes. Moscow denies targeting civilians and says it aims to disarm Ukraine, a country of over 40 million people, in a "special military operation".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
2
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
3
New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

 United States
4
U.S. expected to announce ban on Russian flights from American airspace - sources

U.S. expected to announce ban on Russian flights from American airspace - so...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022