U.S. officials say China asked Russia to delay Ukraine war until after Beijing Olympics -NYT
Senior Chinese officials told senior Russian officials in early February not to invade Ukraine before the end of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing Biden administration officials and a European official.
The Times said https://www.nytimes.com/2022/03/02/us/politics/russia-ukraine-china.html a Western intelligence report indicates senior Chinese officials had some level of knowledge about Russia's plans or intentions to invade Ukraine before it started last week.
