Gurugram cops to contact ordnance factories to trace origin of explosives

The police said they had so far found nothing to suggest any connection between the multiple murder case and the recovery of explosives from the house in the vacant plot.

Updated: 03-03-2022 01:28 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 01:28 IST
The Gurugram police has decided to contact various ordnance factories including one in Muradnagar in Ghaziabad in a bid to trace the origin of a cache of explosives recovered from a vacant house here during the probe into a triple murder case in the city.

“We will be writing to ordnance factories in Khagaria, Madhya Pradesh, Muradnagar (in UP’s Ghaziabad district) and Sivakasi Fire Factory in Tamil Nadu which manufacture these kinds of ammunition to identify their probable buyers,'' the police said in a statement.

The investigation so far has revealed that the plot in which the explosives were discovered was registered in name of Parasram Holdings Company which has three directors -- Ravindra Agarwal, Vivek Agarwal and Anshu Agarwal, police said on Wednesday.

Company directors Ravindra Agarwal and Vivek Agarwal joined the investigation while Anshu Agarwal was not available, they said. ''They had bought the plot in the year 2006/07 and under the HUDA rules, the construction was done in 25 per cent area of the plot. They visited the plot only once or twice after the construction,” police said.

They had also kept a guard for six years to look after the plot but no guard was there for the last six years, they said.

The police, meanwhile, kept groping in the dark in the triple murders near a CNG pump in the vicinity of the house. The police said they had so far found nothing to suggest any connection between the multiple murder case and the recovery of explosives from the house in the vacant plot.

