Tunisian military judge imprisons a lawyer who is an opponent of president

Tunisian military judge ordered in Wednesday the imprisonment of Abd Errazak Kilani, a lawyer and prominent opponent of president Kais Saied, who seized almost all powers in july, for inciting police to break the law, a lawyer told Reuters.

"The military investigative judge ordered a the imprisonment against Kilani, claiming that he incited the police not to enforce the law last January.", the lawyer Anouar Awled Ali said.

In July, Saied suspended parliament and seized most power in a move his opponents described as a coup but he said it was aimed at saving the country from collapse. Last month, the president dissolved the Supreme Judicial Council in a move that reinforces the one-man rule. (Reporting By Tarek Amara)

