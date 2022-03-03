Wreckage from downed Russian missile caused blast near Kyiv station, says Ukrainian official
An explosion near Kyiv's central train station on Wednesday evening was caused by falling wreckage from a Russian missile that was downed by Ukrainian air defence, Interior Ministry adviser Anton Herashchenko said in an online post.
The falling debris hit a heating pipe, causing the blast, but caused far less damage and casualties than if the missile had hit its target in central Kyiv, he said, without saying if anyone had been hurt in the explosion.
