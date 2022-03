BRIEF-RBNZ Says Cash System Redesign Essential To Support Changing Usage

Reserve Bank of New Zealand: * CASH SYSTEM REDESIGN ESSENTIAL TO SUPPORT CHANGING USAGE

* LATEST SURVEY UNDERSCORES NEED FOR DELIBERATE CHANGES TO CASH SYSTEM TO KEEP IT RESILIENT AND EFFICIENT WHILE NEEDED AND WANTED * LATEST SURVEY SUGGESTS CASH USERS FINDING IT MORE DIFFICULT TO FIND PLACES TO DEPOSIT CASH

* URRENTLY CONSULTING ON WAYS TO IMPROVE THE CASH SYSTEM AND SUPPORT CASH USE AND ACCEPTANCE Further company coverage:

