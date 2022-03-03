Left Menu

Tunisian military judge imprisons opponent of president -lawyer

"The military investigative judge ordered a the imprisonment against Kilani, claiming that he incited the police not to enforce the law last January", the lawyer Anouar Awled Ali said. In July, Saied suspended parliament and seized most power in a move his opponents described as a coup, drawing widespread criticism at home and abroad.

Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2022 02:42 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 02:42 IST
Tunisian military judge imprisons opponent of president -lawyer

Tunisian military judge ordered on Wednesday the imprisonment of Abd Errazak Kilani, a lawyer and prominent opponent of President Kais Saied, who seized almost all powers in July, for inciting police to break the law, a lawyer told Reuters.

The imprisonment will reinforce opposition fears that Saied is seeking revenge on his opponents, after he also last month dissolved the Supreme Judicial Council, the body which guarantees independence of the judiciary. "The military investigative judge ordered a the imprisonment against Kilani, claiming that he incited the police not to enforce the law last January", the lawyer Anouar Awled Ali said.

In July, Saied suspended parliament and seized most power in a move his opponents described as a coup, drawing widespread criticism at home and abroad. But Saied said it was aimed at saving the country from collapse. Last month, a military court also sentenced in absentia a member of Tunisia's suspended parliament, Yassin Ayari, to 10 months in prison on charges of insulting the president and the army.

Saied's critics accuse him of seeking dictatorial powers and undermining the rule of law. But Saied has said he will uphold rights and freedoms won in the 2011 revolution that brought democracy to Tunisia and will put a new constitution to a referendum this summer, with new parliamentary elections to follow in December. (Reporting By Tarek Amara Editing by Marguerita Choy)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
2
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
3
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
4
New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022