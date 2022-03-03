Left Menu

Canada-NZ police operation leads to 47 arrests in online child pornography

The collaboration, dubbed "Operation H," was launched in New Zealand in 2019, by the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) Digital Child Exploitation Team, after receiving an alert that a "large number" of subscribers were using an unnamed platform to share some of the “most graphic”, “horrific”, and “violent” child sexual abuse material online. The team advised the Royal Canadian Mounted Police’s National Child Exploitation Crime Centre (NCECC) of a secure cloud storage site, where over 90,000 online accounts were identified in New Zealand as having "possessed or traded sexual abuse material".

Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2022 02:55 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 02:55 IST
Canada-NZ police operation leads to 47 arrests in online child pornography

A Canada and New Zealand joint police operation led to the arrest of 47 Canadians for online child sexual exploitation and the release of 12 children on Wednesday, Canadian federal police said. The collaboration, dubbed "Operation H," was launched in New Zealand in 2019, by the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) Digital Child Exploitation Team, after receiving an alert that a "large number" of subscribers were using an unnamed platform to share some of the “most graphic”, “horrific”, and “violent” child sexual abuse material online.

The team advised the Royal Canadian Mounted Police’s National Child Exploitation Crime Centre (NCECC) of a secure cloud storage site, where over 90,000 online accounts were identified in New Zealand as having "possessed or traded sexual abuse material". Many more have been identified around the globe, including Canada. Wednesday's arrests spanned across multiple Canadian provinces and the individuals were charged for possession of child pornography, among other crimes. They will appear in court later this year.

The two-year investigation has led to 186 charges being laid in Canada. The investigations are still ongoing. "Online child sexual exploitation is borderless and is among the most heinous crimes targeting our most vulnerable – our children," Andre Boileau, the officer in charge of the NCECC said in the statement.

Between 2020-2021, the NCECC received 52,306 reports, complaints, and request for assistance for online child sexual exploitation; a 510% increase from a report in 2013-2014. The operation has brought together national and international agencies including Europol, Interpol, and the Five Eyes. In total, 12 countries were involved, with 832 international cases investigated and 146 children safeguarded.

"Operation H is a prime example of how global collaboration can help all of our countries to protect children,” Boileau added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
2
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
3
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
4
New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022