Left Menu

Mayor of Ukraine's Kherson city says Russian troops in the streets

The mayor of the Ukrainian city of Kherson, Igor Kolykhayev on Wednesday said Russian troops were in the streets and had forced their way into the city council building. "We do not have the Armed Forces in the city, only civilians and people who want to LIVE here!" he said in a statement.

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 03-03-2022 02:57 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 02:57 IST
Mayor of Ukraine's Kherson city says Russian troops in the streets
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The mayor of the Ukrainian city of Kherson, Igor Kolykhayev on Wednesday said Russian troops were in the streets and had forced their way into the city council building. Ukraine's government had earlier played down reports that Kherson had fallen into Russian hands, which would be the first sizeable city to do so since the invasion began last week.

Kolykhayev urged Russian soldiers not to shoot at civilians and publicly called on civilians to walk through the streets only in daylight and in ones and twos. "We do not have the Armed Forces in the city, only civilians and people who want to LIVE here!" he said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
2
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
3
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
4
New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022