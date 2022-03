An explosion rocked a Kyiv railway station late on Wednesday where thousands of women and children were being evacuated, and the U.N. General Assembly demanded that Russia end its invasion. Global brands exit Russia, deepening its economic isolation. MORE HEADLINES

* Ukraine denied Russia's claim that its forces had taken the Black Sea port of Kherson. * Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the Kremlin would not be able to take his country with bombs and air strikes.

* A Ukrainian delegation has departed for a second round of talks with Russia, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak told Reuters. * Zelenskiy told Reuters and CNN Russia must stop bombing Ukrainian cities before meaningful talks on a ceasefire could start.

* French President Emmanuel Macron said the war was Russian President Vladmir Putin's responsibility alone, adding: The days ahead are likely to be increasingly difficult." * More than 870,000 people have fled Ukraine since the fighting began, most crossing into Poland and Romania.

* The rouble hit record lows and surging oil prices exacerbated concerns of inflation in the global economy. * The European Union and United States imposed new sanctions on Belarus for its supporting role in the invasion.

* Russian businessman Roman Abramovich said he would sell London's Chelsea Football Club and donate money from the sale to help victims of the war. * Foreign investors are effectively stuck with their holdings of Russian stocks and rouble-denominated bonds after the central bank put a temporary halt on payments and major overseas' settlement systems stopped accepting Russian assets.

* With some of the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchanges staying put in Russia, the European Union and United States said they would include crypto currencies in sanctions. * After U.S. President Joe Biden warned Russia's oligarchs and officials "we are coming for your ill-begotten gains", the United States said a new federal "KleptoCapture" task force would investigate and prosecute sanctions violations.

QUOTES * "We are under inhumane attack. But this is not time to cry our tears, we will for sure do (that) after our victory," Ukrainian deputy foreign minister Emine Dzhaparova said.

* Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko, cited by Interfax news agency, responding to a question about the possibility of NATO-Russia clash: "There are no guarantees that there'll be no incidents, and there are no guarantees that these incidents couldn't escalate in an absolutely unwanted direction, but definitely, we've heard NATO say that it doesn't have any plans or intentions, and this is at least some manifestation of reason."

* "Most people hid in the basements for most of the day today and last night ... The Russians cannot enter the town so they're just attacking us from afar, they just want to destroy what they can," said Pavel Dorogoy, 36, a photographer in Kharkiv. (Editing by Catherine Evans)

