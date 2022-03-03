Left Menu

War crimes court prosecutor opens Ukraine investigation -statement

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 03-03-2022 03:42 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 03:42 IST
The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Thursday confirmed he would immediately open an investigation into possible war crimes committed in Ukraine, following a request to do so by 39 of the court's member states.

"These referrals enable my office to proceed with opening an investigation into the situation in Ukraine from 21 November 2013 onwards, encompassing any past and present allegations of war crimes, crimes against humanity or genocide committed on any part of the territory of Ukraine by any person", prosecutor Karim Khan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

