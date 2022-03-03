Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Putin's nuclear comments lead to rush for iodine in Central Europe

Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Vladimir Putin's comments that Moscow's nuclear deterrent is on high alert have unleashed a wave of anxiety in Central Europe, with people rushing to buy iodine which they believe may protect them from radiation. From Poland to Bulgaria, people living in the former Soviet-era satellite states have also jammed passport offices, topped up their fuel tanks and prepared to leave at a moment's notice.

Factbox-What is the chain of command for potential Russian nuclear strikes?

Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the weekend that his nation's nuclear forces should be put on high alert, raising fears that Russia's invasion of Ukraine could lead to nuclear escalation. Here is how Russia's chain of command would work in the event of a nuclear weapon launch.

Famine may have been averted, but Afghan economic crisis deepens -U.N. envoy

Humanitarian agencies may have distributed enough aid in Afghanistan to avert famine and large-scale starvation, but the country's economic collapse is "approaching a point of irreversibility," the U.N. envoy to Kabul said on Wednesday. U.N. Special Representative Deborah Lyons told the U.N. Security Council that it is "most urgent" to resolve the root problems of the economic crisis, but doing so will require cooperating on all issues with the Taliban who seized power in August.

Civilian toll in Ukraine climbs to 227 dead, 525 injured -U.N

The United Nations human rights office said on Wednesday that it confirmed 227 civilians had been killed and 525 injured in Ukraine through midnight on March 1 following Russia's invasion of its neighbour. In Washington, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Russian assault was causing damage to non-military targets but did not outright say Moscow was deliberately targeting civilians.

Ukraine's second city heavily bombed as U.N. assembly denounces Russia

Ukraine's second biggest city, Kharkiv, suffered heavy bombardment on Wednesday as Russia's week-long invasion was denounced by the United Nations in a historic vote and dozens of countries referred Moscow to be probed for potential war crimes.

The biggest attack on a European state since 1945 has caused over 870,000 people to flee, a barrage of sanctions against Russia, and stoked fears of wider conflict in the West unthought-of for decades.

China asked Russia to delay Ukraine invasion until after Olympics -NYT

Senior Chinese officials told senior Russian officials in early February not to invade Ukraine before the end of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, the New York Times reported, quoting Biden administration officials and a European official who cited a Western intelligence report. The Times said the intelligence report indicated senior Chinese officials had some level of knowledge about Russia's plans or intentions to invade Ukraine before Moscow launched the operation last week.

Canada-NZ police operation leads to 47 arrests in online child pornography

A Canada and New Zealand joint police operation led to the arrest of 47 Canadians for online child sexual exploitation and the release of 12 children on Wednesday, Canadian federal police said. The collaboration, dubbed "Operation H," was launched in New Zealand in 2019, by the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) Digital Child Exploitation Team, after receiving an alert that a "large number" of subscribers were using an unnamed platform to share some of the “most graphic”, “horrific”, and “violent” child sexual abuse material online.

Prosecutors to seek immunity for Ghislaine Maxwell juror who did not disclose abuse

U.S. prosecutors are offering immunity to a juror in Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking trial, whose failure to reveal he had been sexually abused as a child has thrown the British socialite's conviction into doubt. The offer disclosed on Wednesday is part of an effort to compel the juror to testify at a March 8 hearing before U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan.

Half a million face flood evacuation as Sydney braces for more heavy rains

Australian authorities on Thursday issued fresh evacuation orders for thousands of Sydney residents after heavy rains triggered flash flooding in Australia's largest city, with officials warning of worse to come. The country's east coast has been battered by a severe weather system that has cut off entire towns and submerged hundreds of homes and farms as it has moved south from Queensland state over the past week. Parts of Sydney and some neighbouring regions are forecast to get a month's rainfall on Thursday.

Born in a war: Kyiv maternity hospital carries on under siege

Sitting on a temporary bed set up along a gloomy underground passageway, expectant mother Alena Shinkar reads a book to try to stay calm. The Ukrainian has been at a Kyiv maternity hospital since before the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24 waiting to give birth, but with the capital city under siege from rockets and missiles, her nerves are fraying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)