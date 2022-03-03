Oath Keeper leader in Alabama pleads guilty to conspiracy in U.S. Capitol attack
The leader of the Alabama chapter of the right-wing Oath Keepers militia group pleaded guilty to criminal charges including conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Wednesday. Joshua James, 34, pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy and obstruction of an official proceeding of Congress after playing a role in leading the assault on the Capitol, according to a news release.
The leader of the Alabama chapter of the right-wing Oath Keepers militia group pleaded guilty to criminal charges including conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Wednesday.
Joshua James, 34, pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy and obstruction of an official proceeding of Congress after playing a role in leading the assault on the Capitol, according to a news release. Prosecutors say James is the Oath Keepers' regional leader and heads up the Alabama chapter. James will cooperate with the investigation that is currently under way as part of the agreement, the news release said.
The Capitol attack left five people dead, including a Capitol Police officer who died the next day.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Oath Keepers founder to seek release from jail ahead of U.S. sedition trial
Judge weighs request to release Oath Keeper founder from jail pending trial
U.S. judge orders Oath Keepers founder jailed ahead of sedition trial
U.S. judge orders Oath Keepers founder jailed ahead of sedition trial
Oath Keepers founder to remain in jail until sedition trial, U.S. judge rules