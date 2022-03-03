Left Menu

Oath Keeper leader in Alabama pleads guilty to conspiracy in U.S. Capitol attack

The leader of the Alabama chapter of the right-wing Oath Keepers militia group pleaded guilty to criminal charges including conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Wednesday. Joshua James, 34, pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy and obstruction of an official proceeding of Congress after playing a role in leading the assault on the Capitol, according to a news release.

Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2022 05:45 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 05:45 IST
Oath Keeper leader in Alabama pleads guilty to conspiracy in U.S. Capitol attack

The leader of the Alabama chapter of the right-wing Oath Keepers militia group pleaded guilty to criminal charges including conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Wednesday.

Joshua James, 34, pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy and obstruction of an official proceeding of Congress after playing a role in leading the assault on the Capitol, according to a news release. Prosecutors say James is the Oath Keepers' regional leader and heads up the Alabama chapter. James will cooperate with the investigation that is currently under way as part of the agreement, the news release said.

The Capitol attack left five people dead, including a Capitol Police officer who died the next day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
2
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
4
New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022