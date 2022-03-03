Tokyo court convicts Kelly on charges of helping hide Carlos Ghosn payments
A Tokyo court on Thursday convicted Greg Kelly, a former representative director at Nissan Motor, of helping Carlos Ghosn hide pay he was meant to disclose to financial regulators.
In a ruling read out in court, the chief judge sentenced Kelly to a six month sentence in prison suspended for three years.
