U.S. House panel says Trump may have broken law in bid to overturn election

The congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday said former President Donald Trump may have engaged in criminal conduct in his bid to overturn his election defeat.

" vidence and information available to the Committee establishes a good-faith belief that Mr. Trump and others may have engaged in criminal and/or fraudulent acts," the committee said in a court filing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)