U.S. House panel says Trump may have broken law in bid to overturn election
Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2022 07:14 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 07:14 IST
The congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday said former President Donald Trump may have engaged in criminal conduct in his bid to overturn his election defeat.
" vidence and information available to the Committee establishes a good-faith belief that Mr. Trump and others may have engaged in criminal and/or fraudulent acts," the committee said in a court filing.
