Moody's downgrades Russia's ratings to B3
Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2022 07:23 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 07:23 IST
Credit rating agency Moody's said on Thursday it has downgraded Russia's long-term issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings to B3 from Baa3, citing severe sanctions that Western countries have imposed on Russia.
The ratings remain on review for further downgrade, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
