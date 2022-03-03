J-K: Hurriyat Conference (G) Vice Chairman booked under Public Safety Act for derogatory statements to radio channel

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar has booked Hurriyat Conference (G) Vice Chairman under Public Safety Act for allegedly giving derogatory and inciting statements to a radio channel in Pakistan, said police sources. The accused has been identified as Hurriyat Conference (G) Vice-Chairman Ghulam Ahmad Dar alias Gulzar son of Abdul Samad Dar of Kreeri Pattan Baramulla, at present Gungbugh Tangpora Batamloo.

As per police sources, Dar was detained under PSA by Police Station Batamaloo on February 28, 2022 and is lodged in central jail Srinagar. "He was giving derogatory and inciting statements to Radio Pakistan as member of Hurriyat and trying to disturb peace and tranquility in Srinagar city," police sources said. (ANI)

