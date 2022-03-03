Russian troops are in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson and forced their way into the council building, the mayor said after a day of conflicting claims over whether Moscow had made the first major gain of a city in its eight-day-long invasion. The invasion was denounced by the United Nations in a historic vote, as global brands exited Russia and the rouble hit record lows.

MORE HEADLINES * The International Criminal Court opened an investigation into possible war crimes committed in Ukraine, following a request to do so by 39 of the court's member states.

* Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the Kremlin would not be able to take his country with bombs and air strikes. * At least five superyachts owned by Russian billionaires were anchored or cruising in Maldives, an Indian Ocean island nation that does not have an extradition treaty with the United States, ship tracking data showed.

* A Ukrainian delegation has departed for a second round of talks with Russia, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak told Reuters. * Senior Chinese officials told senior Russian officials in early February not to invade Ukraine before the end of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, the New York Times reported.

* French President Emmanuel Macron said the war was Russian President Vladmir Putin's responsibility alone, adding: The days ahead are likely to be increasingly difficult." * More than 870,000 people have fled Ukraine since the fighting began, most crossing into Poland and Romania.

* The European Union and United States imposed new sanctions on Belarus for its supporting role in the invasion. * Russian businessman Roman Abramovich said he would sell London's Chelsea Football Club and donate money from the sale to help victims of the war.

* Foreign investors are effectively stuck with their holdings of Russian stocks and rouble-denominated bonds after the central bank put a temporary halt on payments and major overseas' settlement systems stopped accepting Russian assets. * After U.S. President Joe Biden warned Russia's oligarchs and officials "we are coming for your ill-begotten gains", the United States said a new federal "KleptoCapture" task force would investigate and prosecute sanctions violations.

QUOTES * "Russia is increasingly an economic island....Nothing is off the table in terms of future sanctions," U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said.

* Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko, cited by Interfax news agency, responding to a question about the possibility of NATO-Russia clash: "There are no guarantees that there'll be no incidents, and there are no guarantees that these incidents couldn't escalate in an absolutely unwanted direction, but definitely, we've heard NATO say that it doesn't have any plans or intentions, and this is at least some manifestation of reason." * "There were armed visitors in the city executive committee today," Kherson Mayor Igor Kolykhayev said in a statement. "My team and I are peaceful people - we had no weapons and there was no aggression from our side... I didn't make any promises to them... I just asked them not to shoot people." (Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Lincoln Feast.)

