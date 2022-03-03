China's Tencent to reduce transaction fees on WeChat payments for SMEs - statement
Chinese social media giant Tencent Holdings Ltd will reduce transaction fees for certain small and medium-sized merchants using its WeChat payments system, the company said on Thursday in a statement.
The reductions will apply beginning Sep. 1, 2021, and extend up to Sep. 30, 2024, the company added.
